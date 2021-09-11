Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00.
PLMR opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
