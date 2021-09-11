Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00.

PLMR opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

