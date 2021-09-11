Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 125 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

