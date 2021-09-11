Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $285,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

