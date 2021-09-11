Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

