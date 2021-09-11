Michael Allan Domb Buys 3,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE UHT opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 778.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

