Michael Allan Domb Buys 3,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE UHT opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
