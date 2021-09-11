B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,431.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RILY opened at $61.09 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

