Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

