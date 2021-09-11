T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

