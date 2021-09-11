Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $179.30 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.73 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

