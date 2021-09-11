Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,481,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

