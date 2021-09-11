M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 78.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in M.D.C. by 29.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 19,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MDC opened at $50.74 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

