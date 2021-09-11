HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,364,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

