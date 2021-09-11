Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 183 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

