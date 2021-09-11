Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $122.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

