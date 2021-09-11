Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,957,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.07. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.