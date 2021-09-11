Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 376,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRH opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -3.02. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

