Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

