Commerce Bank Sells 3,120 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $154.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

