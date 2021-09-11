Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 431 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

