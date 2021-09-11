Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $188.72 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.94.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

