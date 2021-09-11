Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.66.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

