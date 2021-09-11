Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 863 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.