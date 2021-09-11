Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

