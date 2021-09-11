Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

CHY opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

