Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.53. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 5 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.