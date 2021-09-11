O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 24.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:PKX opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. POSCO has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

