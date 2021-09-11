O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

