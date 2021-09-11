Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.26.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

