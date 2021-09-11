Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 22,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 342.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Celsius by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celsius by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $91.45 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

