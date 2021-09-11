Bp Plc Has $399,000 Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

