iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $288.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

