Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

