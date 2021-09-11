Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz Sells 40,004 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42.

On Monday, August 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

