Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc Sells 3,133,907 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,804,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

