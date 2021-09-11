Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 30,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

