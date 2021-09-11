James Robert Anderson Sells 112,072 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,873,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23.

LSCC opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

