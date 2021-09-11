Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,199 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.