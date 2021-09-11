Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

