Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 900 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

