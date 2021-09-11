Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 134 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BeiGene by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BeiGene by 1.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,644,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,725 shares of company stock valued at $54,608,208. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $351.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

