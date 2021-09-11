Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,935 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 125,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

