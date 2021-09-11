Sei Investments Co. Has $7.55 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.74 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

