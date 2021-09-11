Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.54 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Aion has a market capitalization of $87.03 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,566.68 or 0.99978295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00062077 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00875844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.37 or 0.00439629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00317450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00080277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,658,739 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.