Ren Market Cap Reaches $716.37 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $716.37 million and $70.37 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042957 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

