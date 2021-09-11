Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,970,000 after buying an additional 188,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,435,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.