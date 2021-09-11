Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 93,282 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,282 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ferro worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

