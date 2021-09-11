Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 32,305 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

NYSE RVLV opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

