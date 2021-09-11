CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$8.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

