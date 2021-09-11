QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.77. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

