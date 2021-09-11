Smith Salley & Associates Buys Shares of 20,256 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

PHYS opened at $14.12 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

